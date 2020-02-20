Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement plans

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement to build 2,200 housing units in the occupied east Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of the Israeli settlement policy on occupied Palestinian territories, adding that all unilateral and illegal Israeli measures are a breach to the international law and UN resolutions, according to a ministry statement.

Fayez called on the Israeli government to immediately halt such practices, urging the international community to take serious steps against these measures that undermine the two-state solution and kill peace opportunities.