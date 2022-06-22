Joramco, Tamweelcom sign agreement to support Joramco Academy students

CEO of Tamweelcom Basem Khanfar and Joramco CEO Fraser Currie during the signing of an agreement on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Joramco)

AMMAN — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), signed an agreement with Tamweelcom, a Jordanian microfinance company.

The agreement seeks to finance the fees and tuition for joining the internationally-approved Joramco Academy programme for vocational and technical training in maintenance, repair and the overhaul of commercial aircraft, under easy procedures and conditions with easy interest, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The one-year agreement aims to support students who meet the conditions for joining the programme, enabling them to rely on themselves and secure a future career, the statement said.

The agreement also helps students and their families to cover the costs of registration in the academy to join the programme, especially amid the current local and global economic conditions.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, by CEO of Tamweelcom Basem Khanfar, and Joramco CEO Fraser Currie.

The agreement will maintain equal opportunities for young graduates of vocational and technical training in the Jordanian market, as well as contribute to providing the Kingdom with more qualified and highly skilled technicians in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of commercial aircraft.

Commenting on the agreement, Currie said: “The training will help enhance the capabilities of the company and the Kingdom in catering to the increasing demand in this field, and also increase competitiveness.”

For his part Khanfar noted that the cooperation with Joramco stems from Tamweelcom’s vision to provide responsible financing and educational products that meet the needs of young students, especially those leading to employment.