JOHUD’s Ramadan Goodwill Campaign underway

AMMAN — The Goodwill Campaign (GWC), a flagship initiative of the Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), on Wednesday launched this year’s Ramadan programme which aims to alleviate the impact of rising living costs on some of the country’s poorest families during the holy month of Ramadan, targeting 4,040 families across the Kingdom.

Beneficiaries will receive 1,845 food parcels, 550 clothing coupons, 825 iftar meals, in addition to 820 cash transfers of JD60 per household, according to a statement from the campaign.

The GWC was launched in 1991 by HRH Princess Basma, reaching thousands of individuals and families every year through JOHUD’s extensive national outreach, in a range of programmes which include direct family assistance, scholarships, medical interventions, home renovations, and small business support.

Under a 1978 fatwa (edict), contributions to the Goodwill Campaign are recognised as Zakat, and donations are income tax deductible.

Donations can be made to the Islamic Bank/ Shmeisani branch, account number (0020025000410400015) (Swift Code) JIBAJOAMXXX, International account no. (JO96JIBA0020000025000410400015), and through E-Fawateercom’s online service, or directly to http://www.johud.org.jo