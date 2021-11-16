JMC bans screening of ‘Eternals’ in Kingdom

AMMAN — The Jordan Media Commission (JMC) on Tuesday banned the screening of “Eternals” in all cinemas across the Kingdom as of November 10 for “the lack of commitment by the producing and distributing company to delete some scenes”.

The JMC said that the decision is based on the Audiovisual Media Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The commission said that the decision followed the company's refusal to delete some scenes in addition to its refusal to change the rating of the film.

The JMC stressed that the film was not screened in any cinema in Jordan.

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the first sequence of the movie, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants, according to www.imdb.com, an online database for films.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao. “Eternals” stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek, among others.