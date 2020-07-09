JIC urges Turkish investments in Jordan

AMMAN — Jordan offers “all types of support and facilities” to Turkish investors, Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Chairman Khalid Wazani said on Wednesday, stressing the importance of “strategic” Jordanian-Turkish relations on all levels.

During an investment symposium between the two countries, Wazani said that the investment environment in Jordan is a “safe haven” for investment, where stakeholders keep pace with updates to develop the environment in a way that meets the needs of investors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

The chairman added that the Kingdom also enjoys stability, a strategic geographical location, a trained workforce and development and free zones, in addition to having “modern laws and freedom of capital” and a “strong” banking sector.

For his part, President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa said that the association is keen on enhancing bilateral ties, noting that Jordan and Turkey enjoy “distinguished” political and historical relations and “old and developed” economic ties, in addition to their more than 40 agreements.

Also speaking at the event, Turkish Ambassador Ismail Aramaz said that his country is “greatly interested” in investing in Jordan and that there are “big opportunities” for enhancing bilateral ties.

Aramaz said that the Turkish side is interested in investment opportunities in the raw materials, mineral resources — mainly silica — and food production fields, noting that abolishing the Jordanian-Turkish free trade agreement has had negative impacts on the commercial ties between Amman and Ankara.