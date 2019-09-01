JHCO launches free school uniform initiative

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Sunday launched “Blue..Green” initiative to provide free school uniforms for girls at public schools.

Part of the Urdon Al Nakhwa initiative, the campaign, “sprouted from a sense of social solidarity” and aiming to help the needy, would offer 15,000 blue and green school uniforms for girls in the Kingdom’s underprivileged regions, according to a JHCO statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Urdon Al Nakhwa initiative aims to instill the concepts of volunteerism, solidarity and social cohesion among local communities, Petra said.

With the aim of supporting the education sector, the organisation has bought the uniforms from the local market to be distributed to schoolchildren in coordination with the Education Ministry, the All of Jordan Youth Commission and volunteers enrolled with Sanid, a volunteer team affiliated with the JHCO.

JHCO Secretary General Ayman Mifleh called on the private sector to take part in the initiative, especially as the campaign aims at further accentuating the education sector and making every effort to support it, according to Petra.

Established in 1990 as a multi-functional relief and humanitarian foundation, JHCO, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation, now provides direct humanitarian aid to affected countries during and/or after conflict and natural disasters, according to their website.