Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities inaugurated

By JT - May 17,2022 - Last updated at May 17,2022

Minister of Social Development Ayman Mufleh and EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou during the inauguration of the Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of EU in Jordan Facebook page)

AMMAN — As part of its long-standing support to the social protection sector, the European Union (EU), together with the Ministry of Social Development, on Tuesday inaugurated the Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities.

The event marked a key milestone in the implementation of the EU-funded “Support to Social Protection in Jordan” programme, worth 23.65 million euros, which aims to support social protection reforms and the development of a more equitable and inclusive society in Jordan, according to an EU statement.

The programme is a joint partnership between the EU and the Social Development Ministry, and is implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Expertise France (EF), and Northern Ireland Cooperation (NI-CO).

Minister of Social Development Ayman Mufleh, EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou and the Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman, Muhammad Usman Akram, attended the event.

Empowering people with disabilities and providing them with a safe environment and a decent life is the prime goal of workers in this sector, Mufleh said.

“What we are witnessing today, the completion of the maintenance works, sheds light on the level of national and global support for the people with disabilities' affairs, ensures their rights, and engages them fully in society,” Mufleh added.

“As Europeans, we pride ourselves on our European social model, which we are constantly aspiring to make more inclusive, more cohesive, and more at the service of those in need,” said Hadjitheodosiou.

“I am happy we are partnering with the Government of Jordan in this project as we both believe that persons with disabilities, in particular, when given the right care and support, can make valuable contributions to their communities. And I trust that this centre will be an enabling environment for the men and women residents to gain a better sense of dignity, confidence, and self-empowerment,” Hadjitheodosiou added.

The Jerash Centre is the largest of all social care centres in Jordan. Through this rehabilitation, 200 residents will benefit from modern facilities that were renovated to become more accessible and secure.

The programme sets out to upgrade the infrastructure of 100 care centres and Social Development Ministry field directorate offices across Jordan as well as provide support to Jordan’s National De-Institutionalisation Strategy, the statement said.

During Tuesday’s event, the Social Development Minsitry and partners shared updates on plans to shift some residents of the centre to community-based and family-based care services in the future.

Civil society organisations also play an important role in the inclusion of people living with disabilities within society.

Therefore, the programme supports more than 130 civil society organisations to help deliver crucial social services to vulnerable groups, according to the statement. Some of them presented their initiatives during the inauguration of the centre, read the statement.

Additionally, the event provided a podium to a number of young innovators, participating in the programme’s national-level social innovation challenge, to pitch their ideas on how to tackle social issues in their local communities.

The EU-funded “Support to Social Protection in Jordan” programme is a five-year programme implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Expertise France (EF), and Northern Ireland Cooperation (NI-CO), with a budget of 23.65 million euros.

The overall objective is to support social protection reforms through improved governance of the sector and delivery of better quality services, with a focus on the most vulnerable.