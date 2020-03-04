JEDCO, JCC sign agreement to support SMEs affiliated with chambers of commerce

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding in Amman aimed at providing assistance to Jordanian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affiliated with the 16 Jordanian chambers of commerce operating within the 10 commercial sectors represented in the JCC.

The MoU was signed by CEO of JEDCO Bashar Al Zoubi and Chairman of the Chamber Nael Kabariti in the presence of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri and representatives from both institutions, according to a JEDCO statement.

Through this MoU, JEDCO and the JCC are working to establish means for effective, organised and responsible cooperation between them to support SMEs operating in the local service sector, Zoubi said in the statement.

JEDCO’s activities, such as holding information workshops and its interaction with chambers of commerce, will be supported under the MoU, the statement said.

A liaison officer will be appointed by the corporation to coordinate work with the JCC in defining target sectors in line with the common goals with the private sector, Zoubi said.

At the signing event, Hammouri drew attention to the government’s belief in the importance of providing support to local SMEs operating within the service sector to highlight the quality of Jordanian services and to motivate Jordanian consumers to take advantage of them, boosting the Kingdom economically.

Kabariti noted that the MoU will be an “advanced step” to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors in a way that is reflected in the performance of the commercial sector and the revitalisation of its businesses, according to the statement.