Japan grants $764,211 to WVJ to support equitable access to education in Irbid

Japanese ambassador to Jordan Shimazaki Kaoru and WVJ project manager Matsuzaki Sayo sign the education grant contract on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Japan Embassy)

AMMAN — The Japanese government granted $764,211 to World Vision Japan (WVJ), a Japanese NGO, to support education for vulnerable children in Irbid.

The grant contract was signed on Tuesday by Shimazaki Kaoru, Japanese ambassador to the Kingdom and WVJ project manager, Matsuzaki Sayo, according to an embassy statement.

The grant aims to improve the educational environment for vulnerable children, including out-of-school children, children with special needs and refugee children.

It further aims to enhance the capacity of teachers and school staff to guarantee inclusive education in public schools in Irbid through the provision of English and life skills classes, barrier-free school facilities and teaching materials.

Based on the organisation’s vast experience in this field, the project will contribute to reducing social disparities and empowering vulnerable children in Jordan, the statement said.

Since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Jordan has provided humanitarian support for Syrian refugees. It is important to mitigate the repercussions of the refugee influx on general social services, such as education, healthcare and water sanitation, the statement said.

Based on these recognitions, the government of Japan decided to extend the grant assistance for the project, according to the statement.

Inclusive education will play a key role in creating a society where “no one will be left behind” by offering equal educational opportunities for the vulnerable.

WVJ has supported remedial education in public schools in Irbid and Zarqa governorates between 2014 and 2021. In addition, the organisation has provided water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance in Al Azraq refugee camp to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus among camp residents.