Japan grants $697,492 to support correctional services project in Russeifa

AMMAN — The Government of Japan has decided to extend a grant of $697,492 to a Japanese non-governmental organisation, Nippon International Cooperation for Community Development (NICCOD), for the capacity enhancement of a detention centre in Russeifa.

Charge d’affaires at the Japanese embassy Araike Katsuhiko and Kitagaki Kenta, country representative of NICCOD Jordan Office, signed the grant contract, according to a statement from the Japanese embassy.

This project is the second phase of a three-year project. The Japanese government already extended a grant of $448,231 for the first phase.

This grant assistance will support the capacity enhancement of the Osama Bin Zaid Detention Centre, which is a pre-trial detention and rehabilitation facility for boys between 16 and 18 years old in Russeifa, Zarqa, the statement reported.

The project aims to improve the environment of correctional education and rehabilitation activities at the centre, develop the staff’s capacity for psychological support and exchange opinions with local communities.

Japan will use its experience and knowledge in the field to help design the activities to reduce the recidivism rates of juvenile criminals in Jordan and support the centre’s role as a bridge between juveniles and society, read the statement.

NICCOD has supported emergency relief efforts and advocated for self-reliance with regard to the environment since 1979, the statement said.

After launching a micro-credit project in Karak in 1993, NICCOD has implemented many projects in various areas across Jordan, according to the statement.

Since the onset of Syrian crisis, the organisation has been involved in humanitarian activities to support Syrian refugees and impoverished Jordanians in Zarqa. Since August 2014, NICCOD’s activities have also expanded to Zaatari refugee camp.