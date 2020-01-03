Irish embassy, DAA team up to provide retail training for 25 Jerash youth

AMMAN — The Embassy of Ireland and Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA) recently signed an agreement to provide retail and industrial training for 25 Jordanian youth from the Jerash Governorate.

The training project will last four months and will consist of three phases that will equip DAA beneficiaries with needed skills and know-how in the retail industry, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

According to the statement, the project aims to increase the trainees’ employability chances in the retail sector and empower them to become “productive members of their respective communities and society at large”.

Irish Ambassador to Jordan Vincent O’Neill expressed his country’s commitment to combat poverty in the Kingdom and the world, according to the statement.

“Our support for the objectives and activities of Dar Abu Abdullah falls in line with our own objectives, which can be manifested in helping Jordan realise its social developmental goals in which training youth and help them find jobs take center stage,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

DAA Director General Samer Balkar, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the Irish embassy and its support for the DAA’s causes and objectives, the statement said, adding that he praised the agreement, saying that it will “benefit 25 youth and help them create a career for themselves and thus contribute to the wellbeing of their families and communities”.

The recent agreement between the Irish embassy and the DAA comes as part of a series of previous agreements and initiatives that targetted youth and their wellbeing in the Kingdom. It stems from both sides’ commitment to alleviate the country’s poverty and help Jordan realise its sustainable socio-economic development goals, the statement concluded.