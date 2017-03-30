Iraq on way to reconstruction after Mosul ‘victory’

DEAD SEA — “Iraq's victory in its war against Daesh” was the highlight of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi's address at the 28th Arab summit on Wednesday.

The two-year battle has "restored Iraqis' faith in their army, which cleansed its territories from Daesh after it claimed around one-third of its land," he said.

"It was a massive victory against Daesh. We have promised our people that Iraq will regain its liberty, and this promise was fulfilled, with the participation of Iraqis of different religions and sects," added Abadi, stressing that Iraq has been paying a "high price" for the hatred and sectarian discourse for years.

Citing the destructions inflicted by the terrorist group, which he said did "not spare" schools, hospitals and archaeological sites, he urged Arab countries to take an active role in the country's reconstruction.

"We have embarked on a programme to resettle Iraqis who were forced to leave their homes to another region in Iraq due to the conflict. Nearly 1.6 million have returned after the liberation," noted the Iraqi president.

He also urged Arab countries to stand firmly against terrorism, and employ the media to protect the young generations from falling prey to radicalism.