You are here

Home » Local » Iranian envoy summoned over remarks against Kingdom

Iranian envoy summoned over remarks against Kingdom

By JT - Apr 10,2017 - Last updated at Apr 10,2017

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Jordan, informing him of utter condemnation of the remarks made by the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson against the Kingdom and its leadership.

The ministry described the statements as a "failed attempt" to distort the pivotal role of the Kingdom in achieving regional security and stability, fighting terrorism, combating efforts to spread sedition, and refusing to compromise the Arab causes and the suffering of the Syrian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry also stressed that Iran must commit to good relations with its Arab neighbours, to not interfere with Arab affairs, and to respect international agreements and norms in its behaviours and stances towards Arab countries.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.