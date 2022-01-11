Investment minister, South Korean ambassador discuss economic cooperation

AMMAN — Investment Minister Khairy Amr and South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan Lee Jae-wan on Tuesday discussed means to enhance bilateral cooperation between the countries in the investment, economic and commercial fields.

During the meeting, Amr reviewed the top characteristics of the investment environment in Jordan and stressed the importance of increasing communication between the private sectors in the countries, according to a ministry statement.

Discussions also highlighted the significance of holding a Jordanian-Korean investment forum to acquaint Korean businesspeople with the top investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Amr voiced the ministry’s preparedness to offer all facilities and service to Korean companies willing to invest in the Kingdom.