Investigation launched in major water theft case in south Amman

AMMAN — Authorities on Monday opened an investigation into a major case of alleged water theft that entailed the diversion of thousands of cubic metres of municipal water daily from a carrier to private properties in south Amman.

The violation on the 300-millimetre-wide carrier that supplies most of southern Amman with water was revealed as technical teams from the Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) were inspecting the water network in Um Rummaneh area, following complaints of disrupted water supply.

“The violator has installed a 3.8-cm pipe onto the main carrier. The municipal water was illegally being diverted in massive amounts to fill a 150-cubic-metre well and a 500-cubic-metre pool in two adjacent farms stretched over 50 dunums and planted with irrigated summer crops,” an official at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation told The Jordan Times, noting that the stolen water was also used to fill up several tankers for selling water to people.

“The violation has been removed and the owner of the farm as well as those involved in the violation were identified and will be tracked down…, the investigation is ongoing,” the official noted.

The ministry said that water supply in south Amman’s Um Rummaneh area has been witnessing disruptions lately and that the major violation reduced the amount of water reaching subscribers.

Seeking to put an end to water theft, violations of the water network and the illegal drilling of wells, the government launched a “groundbreaking” national campaign in the summer of 2013. A total of 120 million cubic metres of fresh water have been saved over the past five years as more than 36,661 violations on water mains and networks were stopped and 1,022 illegal wells were sealed.

The ministry warned against polluting or sabotaging the water infrastructure elements, indicating that stiffer penalties for infractions against the water system have been introduced under the amended Water Authority of Jordan Law.

Those who abuse water carriers and mains, wastewater, pumping, purification or desalination stations, cause the pollution of water resources, pipes or stations used for drinking water, of dig or are involved in the digging of wells without obtaining a licence face a prison sentence of up to five years and fines of up to JD7,000.

In addition, violators of water and wastewater projects can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to JD5,000 under the amendments, while all penalties are doubled in the case of repeat offences.