Interior minister renews call on public to abide by defence orders

Interior Minister Samir Mubaideen chairs a meeting of senior officers from the Pubic Security Directorate on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Interior Minister Samir Mubaideen on Thursday stressed the necessity of abiding by defence orders, notably adherence to curfew, wearing masks and physical distancing.

Mubaideen remarks came during a meeting with a number of senior officers from the Pubic Security Directorate over the mechanisms of implementing Defence Order No.26 and Circular No. 24 of 2021, issued in response to the latest updates of the epidemiological situation.

The minister vowed “zero tolerance” against violators, highlighting that these measures are aimed at protecting public health, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.