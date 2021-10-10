Interior minister introduces multi-entry visa valid for 1 year

AMMAN — Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Sunday decided to introduce a multi-entry visa valid for a period of one full year, so that its holder can enter and exit the Kingdom during this period without the need to obtain prior approvals for each trip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Ministry of Interior said that this measure comes as a continuation of the decisions the ministry has taken to facilitate investors and visitors’ travel to the Kingdom to support the national economy, ensure the flow of capital and create more job opportunities.

Previously granted visas were limited to a maximum period of six months and for several trips only, Petra reported.