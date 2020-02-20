As interest in learning French expands, Kingdom witnesses growing opportunities for study

AMMAN — Two calls for scholarships to study in France are currently open for Jordanian applications, with more set to be published in the coming weeks, according to the French embassy.

One scholarship, offered jointly by the French embassy in Jordan and Bank Al Etihad, entails a one-year master’s programme in the fields of business and administration and digital technology.

The application deadline is March 30, according to the website of the French embassy.

The other scholarship offered by the French embassy in Jordan calls for a one-year master’s programme in various fields. The application deadline is March 15, according to the website.

Around 40,000 pupils study French in public and private schools, said Sophie Bel, cultural attaché at the French embassy and director of the French Institute in Amman, in an interview with The Jordan Times on Thursday, adding that 2,000 people in the Kingdom take the DELF (Diplôme d'études en langue française) exam every year.

“This year, about 40 Jordanians will benefit from different types of scholarships,” Bel noted, adding that the number doubled over the last two years and that there are opportunities to study in France, even if the individual does not speak French.

According to the cultural attaché, around 1,500 people in the Kingdom study French at the university level.

“And, very importantly, Jordanian security forces — like gendarmes, policemen and civil defence personnel — learn French, because some of them are aiming to serve in a UN peace keeping operations,” Bel said, noting: “Most of these missions take place in Africa, where French remains a widely spoken language.”

According to Bel, learning French is a “very attractive” option for a lot of Jordanians, including families who send their children to the French school in Amman.

The main reasons are that French is widely spoken, a good command of French opens the doors to excellent universities in the francophone world and in Jordan people are becoming increasingly aware of the investments of French companies in Jordan.

“It's not only chic or prestigious to learn French, it is also useful,” Bel concluded.