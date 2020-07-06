Instant Response establishes regional Juniper Networks support centre in Jordan

AMMAN — With security services and network security ranking highest among the spending priorities for CISOs in the Middle East and North Africa, businesses across the region are investing heavily in networking technologies that drive business transformation.

In a move that will enable it to support enterprises in achieving this objective, Instant Response on Monday announced that it is partnering with Juniper Networks, a company working in secure, AI-driven networks, to establish a technical support centre in Amman, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship shared with The Jordan Times.

The new facility will enable Instant Response to offer enterprises comprehensive support services across Juniper’s entire portfolio of networking and security solutions.

This announcement is in line with the Royal vision as outlined by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthanna Gharaibeh, who said: “We are committed to establishing Jordan as a regional epicenter for digital services where businesses can thrive even through challenging times with the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Enhanced cooperation between public and private sector organisations will play a key role in this objective. We are fostering this collaboration through initiatives to advance digital infrastructure and skills. We will aim to elevate Jordan’s ICT industry to the highest international standards and create job opportunities for talented young professionals,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

While the centre will focus on supporting businesses in the Middle East, it has also been fully certified to offer services to Juniper customers worldwide. Commenting on the significance of establishing this centre within the region, General Manager at Instant Response Mus’ab Mheidat said: “The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a hub for global innovation and Instant Response has been quick to recognise the need to support the digital transformation ambitions of regional businesses with world-class solutions.”

“By partnering with Juniper Networks to establish this flagship support centre in Jordan, we will be able to offer customers the highest standards of service and meet their requirements more efficiently and effectively,” he noted.

From the new centre in Amman, Instant Response will now offer support to Juniper customers via the channel of their choice including e-mail, chat, web and telephone. Juniper has integrated the systems implemented at Instant Response’s new support centre with its own global customer service infrastructure. Instant Response has thus been empowered to serve customers with stringent service-level agreements and operate as an extension of the vendor’s global support team, according to the statement.

Instant Response has made “significant investments” to ensure that its agents are well-trained and achieve required Juniper certifications. In addition, Instant Response will offer technical training and professional services programmes to Middle East customers on behalf of Juniper Networks, the statement added.

Vice President of Sales, Emerging Markets and EMEA at Juniper Networks Yarob Sakhnini commented: “Our partnership with Instant Response is the latest in an ongoing set of strategic investments that strengthen Juniper Networks’ position in the region and helps in establishing ourselves as the network technology provider of choice for Middle East businesses that want to migrate to secure and automated multicloud environments.”

“This can also create rewarding career opportunities for local talent and advance technical skills within the region, which is the need of the hour and in line with our commitment to the Middle East,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.