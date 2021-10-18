Industry minister, Egypt’s ambassador stress economic cooperation

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Egypt’s Ambassador to Jordan Sharif Kamel discuss issues related to economic and trade cooperation between the countries in Amman on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali and Egypt’s Ambassador to Jordan Sharif Kamel on Monday discussed means to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the countries.

The minister stressed the "strong Jordanian-Egyptian ties” in various fields, which, he said, should reflect the level of bilateral economic cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shamali pointed to the ongoing efforts to enhance economic relations through the trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, and to implement the outcomes of the three-way summits that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi.

Kamel voiced his country's interest in boosting economic relations with Jordan in various fields, increasing the trade volume, stimulating both countries’ private sectors and launching more investments.

The trade volume between Jordan and Egypt in 2020 stood at some $718 million, Petra said.