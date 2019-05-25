Industrialists, exporters rejoice economic strides on occasion of Jordan’s 73rd Independence Day

By JT - May 25,2019 - Last updated at May 26,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received cables from leaders of Arab, Muslim and friendly countries congratulating the King on Jordan’s 73rd Independence Day, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah also received cables from senior officials and officers, as well as leaders of civil society organisations.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables, the statement added.

The country won its full independence on May 25, 1946, following the end of the British mandate.

Since its independence, the Kingdom has set an example in achievement and development, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Nael Kabariti said on Friday.

Under the leadership of His Majesty, the country has managed to launch economic reform programmes, upgrade infrastructure and develop industrial and free zones to attract investments in different vital sectors, he noted.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Jordan Chamber of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir said that industrial exports have increased in the last decades hitting JD5 billion per annum.

The sector leader also underlined that more than 90 per cent of Jordan’s national exports managed to penetrate markets worldwide, totalling 130 countries, with some 5 billion consumers.

Deputy Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry Musa Saket, head of the “Made in Jordan” campaign, highlighted that the Kingdom has made an impressive record of achievements in a various fields; political, economic and social.

The Jordanian industrial sector, at JD3 billion worth of investments and more than JD5 billion per year in exports, has become one of the national economy’s most vital sectors, he said.

The industrial sector contributes to 24 per cent of the GDP and provides some 230,000 jobs, Saket underscored.

Meanwhile, head of the Jordan Exporters Association, Omar Abu Washah, noted that the Kingdom’s industrial exports since 1995 increased from JD935 million to JD4.4 billion in 2018, marking a 370 per cent increase.

He added that industrial investments constitute 70 per cent of the Kingdom’s investments, thanks to the competitive privileges of the sector.