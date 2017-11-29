Indonesia honours ‘outstanding’ Jordanian, Palestinian companies

AMMAN — Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Andy Rachmianto on Monday presented the “Ambassador Award” to a number of Jordanian and Palestinian companies, in recognition of their commitment and outstanding performance in doing business with Indonesia.

More than 70 prominent Jordanian and Palestinian business figures attended an event by the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday, a copy of which was e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Al Shamali, delivered a remark on the ways to enhance the bilateral trade between Jordan and Indonesia and to congratulate the awardees.

Last month, Indonesian embassy successfully managed a business trip to Jakarta to participate in 2017 Trade Expo Indonesia. The embassy was able to bring and invite a large delegation from Jordan and Palestine. Last year, the embassy brought 40 Jordanian businessmen, and this year, the embassy managed to bring 60 Jordanian businessmen, the statement said.

As a result of the trade mission, the embassy recorded a total of $22 million in business transactions. Mostly, the transactions are in the food sector, in which Jordanian buyers contribute about $14 million. This amount exceeded the transaction at the previous expo in 2016, in which the embassy only recorded $12 million in transaction, according to the statement.

The bilateral trade volume between Indonesia and Jordan in 2016 reached $256 million, which was a 50 per cent drop from $500 million in 2012.

“This is not a good sign and it is believed that this amount does not reflect the true potential of the commerce between the two friendly countries. The two nations must work together to improve the bilateral ties and cooperation, especially in the field of economy, trade, tourism, and investment,” the statement read.