Independence Day holiday announced

By JT - May 17,2021 - Last updated at May 17,2021

AMMAN — Ministries and public departments will observe a public holiday on May 25 on the occasion of Independence Day, according to a decision by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh.

The decision excludes ministries and public departments whose work nature necessitates otherwise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Jordan gained its full independence from the British mandate and was declared a kingdom on May 25, 1946.