Independence Day celebrations to kick off on May 25

AMMAN — Celebrations commemorating the 76th Independence Day of Jordan will begin on Wednesday, May 25, lasting for three days in all governorates of the Kingdom, the Prime Ministry announced on Tuesday. The events will start at 5pm on Wednesday in designated areas across the Kingdom.

According to the scheduled programme, activities for this year's Independence Day aim to revive the national occasion in a befitting manner and to create a sense of joy for people after experiencing difficult circumstances in the past two years due to the pandemic.

Celebrations will also feature a variety of national artistic performances, musical performances by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and airs shows performed by the Royal Jordanian Falcons and Royal Jordanian Air Force.

National folk, theatrical and artistic performances, entertainment for children of different age groups, and displays of fireworks in all governorates of the Kingdom will be included as well. The Prime Ministry also launched a special logo to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Jordan to be used by people throughout the three days of activities.