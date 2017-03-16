IMF mission acknowledges challenges to economy, pledges support

AMMAN — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged the difficulties facing Jordan’s economy, and pledged continued dialogue and support for the government’s economic reform plans.

In the end-of-mission press release upon the conclusion of its visit and talks in Jordan, the IMF country team, led by Martin Cerisola, said that Jordan continues to face a difficult external environment.

“The conflicts in Syria and Iraq continue to weigh on its economy, with growth expected at around 2 per cent in 2016 and unemployment increasing to 15.3 per cent. Inflation has accelerated to 2.5 per cent [year-on-year (y/y]in January and to 4.6 per cent [y/y] in February, reflecting higher global food prices and the one-off impact of the fiscal measures. The overall fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.6 per cent of GDP in 2016 and is projected to decline to less than 3 per cent in 2017 in light of fiscal measures underpinning the 2017 budget,” said Cerisola in the statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Jordan Times.

The team visited Amman from March 5-9 to take stock of recent economic developments and discuss with the authorities their planned economic policies for 2017 and beyond.

Cerisola added that the current account deficit is expected to reach 9.5 per cent of GDP in 2016 compared with 9.1 per cent in 2015. However, he noted, recent data suggest a recovery in remittances and tourism, which could contribute to reducing the current account deficit in 2017.

More positive developments include increasing credit to the private sector, by around 10 percent y-o-y in December 2016.

In addition, the recent steps by the Central Bank of Jordan in raising key monetary policy rates have helped preserve the attractiveness of the Jordanian dinar and keeping international reserves at adequate levels.

“Discussions with the Jordanian authorities were constructive and focused on taking stock of recent developments and exploring changes to the macroeconomic framework. The discussions also focused on the authorities’ plans for policies and reforms to preserve Jordan’s macroeconomic stability and to enhance growth and employment prospects in a difficult environment, where the pressure from refugees on the economy merits the continued support from the international community,” the statement said.

In conclusion, the head of the IMF team said that it was agreed that discussions would continue during the spring meetings in Washington, DC, with a view to complete the review of the Extended Fund Facility.

“The IMF is committed to maintaining its dialogue with the authorities and supporting Jordan’s national programme of economic reforms,” the IMF’s statement said.