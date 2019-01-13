IEC begins audit of Jordan Chamber of Commerce elections results

By JT - Jan 13,2019 - Last updated at Jan 13,2019

AMMAN — Al Tajer (Arabic for merchant) bloc on Saturday won the Amman Chamber of Commerce elections, landing eight seats, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Al Ahd (Arabic for covenant) bloc came in second, having won the ninth and last seat of the Chamber’s board.

Winners of Al Tajer bloc were Khalil Haj Tawfiq, Bahjat Hamdan, Nabil Khatib, Khattan Banna, Jamal Badran, Ala Diranieh, Sultan Allan and Maher Yousef.

From Al Ahd, Tareq Tabbaa landed in the ninth place.

The board of directors of the Karak Chamber of Commerce, who won uncontested, on Sunday chose Mamdouh Qaralleh as president, Khalid Habashneh as first deputy president and Salim Salhab as second deputy president, Petra added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Mazar Chamber of Commerce chose Zuhair Btoush as president and Wael Tarawneh as deputy.

The election results in the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce are as follows: Khammash Yassin, 427 votes; Nael Kabariti, 400; Ahmad Shahin, 399; Jamal Zaitoun, 383; Abdul Qader Malahim, 382; Mansour Shaath, 371; Rami Riyati, 359; Wasel Khasawneh, 34; and Salameh Maaytah, 336 votes, according to Petra.

The Injaz and Amal (Arabic for achievement and work) bloc won five seats in the Aqaba chamber, and the Taghyir (Arabic for change) bloc won four seats out of nine.

Also on Sunday, the specialised committee formed by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) began auditing the initial results of the polls, prior to referring them to the board of commissioners for endorsement to announce the final results.

During Saturday’s elections, the Amman Chamber of Commerce witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 22.9 per cent, which prompted a one-hour extension, IEC President Khaled Kalaldeh said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Zarqa, Irbid and Madaba, the turnout stood at around 58 per cent, 55.7 per cent and 64.9 per cent, respectively, he noted.

The Jordan Chamber of Commerce, contrarily, saw 242 more voters turn out, the president underlined.