House speaker hails Royal directives to dispatch field hospital to Lebanon

AMMAN — The Lower House on Wednesday praised His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to dispatch a military field hospital to Lebanon to provide medical services to the victims of the Beirut port explosion, which claimed scores of lives and injured hundreds.

Lauding the Royal gesture, Lower House Speaker and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) Atef Tarawneh in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the move “portrays the brotherly Jordanian-Lebanese ties”, expressing solidarity with Lebanon.

Tarawneh also extended condolences to Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, stressing that “Beirut will get through it”.

On behalf of the APU, Tarawneh reiterated Arab parliaments support for Lebanon, calling on Arab parliaments to intensify their efforts to provide necessary support to Lebanon.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting the efforts of the Lebanese High Relief Commission, noting that the blasts that rocked the Beirut port are “shocking” and require intensifying support measures, highlighting Lebanon's pan-Arab stances and “loyalty” shown towards Arab issues.