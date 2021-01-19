You are here
His Majesty to participate in WEF’s Davos Agenda in late January
By JT - Jan 19,2021 - Last updated at Jan 19,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda meetings held virtually between January 25-29 under the theme “a crucial year to rebuild trust”.
The Davos Agenda will focus on mobilising international partnerships to counter the humanitarian and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by urging innovative solutions for future recovery and prosperity, according to a Royal Court statement.
Participants — slated to include a number of G-20 heads of state, representatives from international organisations, government officials, leading business executives, and academic and economic experts from more than 70 countries — will discuss advancing and accelerating public-private collaboration on critical global issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation, and climate change.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Opinion
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment