His Majesty to participate in WEF’s Davos Agenda in late January

By JT - Jan 19,2021 - Last updated at Jan 19,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda meetings held virtually between January 25-29 under the theme “a crucial year to rebuild trust”.

The Davos Agenda will focus on mobilising international partnerships to counter the humanitarian and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by urging innovative solutions for future recovery and prosperity, according to a Royal Court statement. 

Participants — slated to include a number of G-20 heads of state, representatives from international organisations, government officials, leading business executives, and academic and economic experts from more than 70 countries — will discuss advancing and accelerating public-private collaboration on critical global issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation, and climate change.

