His Majesty meets with publishers, editors-in-chief of local news websites
By JT - Nov 07,2018 - Last updated at Nov 07,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with a number of publishers and editors-in-chief of local news websites. The meeting comes within His Majesty's continuous communication with media professionals, according to a Royal Court statement.
The meeting, attended by Adviser to the King and the Director of His Majesty's Office Manar Dabbas, focused on a number of regional and international issues.
