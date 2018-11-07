His Majesty meets with publishers, editors-in-chief of local news websites

You are here

By JT - Nov 07,2018 - Last updated at Nov 07,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with a number of publishers and editors-in-chief of local news websites. The meeting comes within His Majesty's continuous communication with media professionals, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting, attended by Adviser to the King and the Director of His Majesty's Office Manar Dabbas, focused on a number of regional and international issues.

