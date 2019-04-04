His Majesty meets with delegation from UK Royal College of Defence

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and a delegation from the UK Royal College of Defence Studies, comprising officers of several nationalities, on Thursday went over the Mideast peace process.

During the meeting, attended by HRH Prince Feisal, His Majesty stressed the importance of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on a two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah highlighted the importance of maintaining the status quo in Jerusalem, which is the key to realising peace in the region, reiterating that Jordan will continue its historical and religious role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, also addressed crises in the Middle East and regional and international efforts exerted in the war against terrorism within a holistic approach.

Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas attended the meeting, according to the statement.