His Majesty discusses military cooperation with Saudi chief of staff
By JT - Nov 22,2018 - Last updated at Nov 22,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday held a meeting with Saudi military Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Bin Hamad Ruwaili at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.
Discussions between the King and Ruwaili covered potential fields of cooperation between the two sides' militaries.
His Majesty bestowed the Order of Merit of the First Degree on Ruwaili in appreciation of his efforts to enhance military relations between the two countries.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khaled Bin Faisal Bin Turki attended the meeting.
