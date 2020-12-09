Health Ministry sets price ceiling for COVID care in private hospitals

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday capped the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.

Per day charge for a standard first-class isolation room was capped at JD225 and at JD140 for a standard room at the isolation floor, while the charge for a child stay at isolation room with a companion was capped at JD200 and without a companion at JD150.

The capped charges also include the cost of receiving treatment at an average patient room size with the need for continuous monitoring and a tracheostomy tube to be set at JD300, while an additional 20 per cent will be added when ICU patients need round-the-clock monitoring.

According to a ministry’s statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the cost includes accommodation and hotel services, as well as medical supervision, nursing fees, diagnostic tests, CT scanning and psychologist consultation if needed.

The statement added that the inclusion also covers immunosuppressants and medical supplies, as well as the treatment of symptoms associated with COVID-19, but excludes measures related to chronic illnesses.