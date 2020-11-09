HCD issues voter guide for people with disabilities

AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Sunday launched a "Dos and Don'ts" guide designed to help people with disabilities cast their ballots in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections freely and independently.

The guide provides the necessary instructions to ensure that persons with disabilities can vote independently and with complete confidentiality in accordance with the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Elections Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a council statement.

The council also published another guide targeting election officials who will assist people with disabilities in casting their ballots and facilitating their access to polling centres while ensuring impartiality and efficient performance of duties, Petra added.