Hawari, Canadian official discuss health cooperation

AMMAN — Health Minister Feras Al Hawari on Sunday met with Sean Boyd, executive director of Global Affairs Canada, on ways to develop infrastructure for government hospitals and support the Health Ministry’s training-related plans and education.

Hawari stressed the strength of Jordanian-Canadian historical relations and their cooperation in various aspects, praising Canada’s role in contributing to the joint grant fund that has helped finance numerous projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also highlighted the need for further cooperation with Canada and the importance of directing Canada’s and other donors’ support towards improving the infrastructure of public hospitals and health centres and provide them with all of the necessary equipment to enhance the quality of health services.

The health minister also viewed some of the ministry’s achievements, including projects aimed to provide specialised surgical care in public hospitals and deliver medicine directly to people’s homes, as well as establishing sepcialised healthcare centres.

Boyd, who is visiting the Kingdom as part of a programme to assess the results of humanitarian aid in Jordan, stressed Canada’s continued commitment to help the Health Ministry develop the country’s health sector and overcome the challenges. Canadian Ambassador Donica Pottie also attended the meeting.