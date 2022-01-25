Half day work hours Wednesday, work suspended Thursday

By JT - Jan 25,2022 - Last updated at Jan 25,2022

AMMAN — All institutions’ work hours will finish at 12 noon on Wednesday due to the expected weather conditions, according to a circular issued by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday.

Taking into consideration the recommendations of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Khasawneh decided to suspend the work of all institutions on Thursday.

The circular excluded ministries and public institutions, whose work requires otherwise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.