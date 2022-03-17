Gov’t’s ‘prudent’ energy policies avert huge burden on Treasury — PM

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh speaks during an interview with Amman TV, aired on Wednesday night (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh has said that there is no current intention to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle.

The prime minister’s remarks came during an interview with Amman TV aired on Wednesday night.

Defence orders will continue to be in effect until the end of the coronavirus pandemic, or until addressing important legislative issues such as preserving job opportunities and issues of debtors' imprisonment, he stressed.

On media affairs, he noted that interaction with the press and social media is a necessity, underlining that the government accepts criticism, provided that it is not offensive.

“Prudent” state policies in the field of energy as well as the long-term contract of natural gas, whether Egyptian gas, liquefied gas in Aqaba or other sources has enabled the Treasury to dodge incurred costs estimated at about $1.2 billion during 2020-2021 and about $300 million during the past two months in light of the unprecedented rise in energy prices, he said.

As for daylight saving time, it will be set throughout the year, Khasawneh noted.

On legislation, the PM said a unified law regulating the investment environment will be presented in April instead of the 44 laws and 800 regulations and instructions regulating investment.

On a personal level, he said that he accepts “constructive criticism”, describing it as “very healthy” and stressing that he respects freedom of opinion.

Khasawneh stressed that the top concern of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein is to improve the living conditions of people.

On Royal affairs, the sedition incident was brought to an end due to the wisdom if His Majesty, he said.

On another note, the PM said that the future of oil exploration in the Sarhan area is “promising”, adding that work is ongoing to improve the production of the Hamzah oil field’s wells.

He also pointed to indications of the presence of gold in areas in Jordan.

In regard to the electricity tariff, he noted that obtained savings will be directed to support the productive sectors.

Khasawneh concluded by saying that Jordanians are aware of the difficult circumstances but will be patient if they are offered tangible solutions.