Gov't urges dialogue as teachers plan sit-in

AMMAN — The Jordan Teachers Association issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that a sit-in is planned for Thursday.

The statement called on teachers in Tafileh to organise similar protests at their schools, should they be unable to join the sit-in.

In response to the teachers’ call for the sit-in, an official source said the government is committed to dialogue and supports teachers, cautioning that the educational process must not be interrupted and performance must be improved.

Dialogue must benefit all stakeholders in the educational process and must not rob students of their right to schooling, the source added, noting that teachers have made great strides over the past years.

They noted that this year, 3,000 students have benefitted from the makruma (Royal benefaction) for the children of teachers, to a total of 21,000 students.

The government supports the development of the educational process in all its aspects, the source said.