Gov't to roll out fourth, final incentive package this week

By JT - Dec 22,2019 - Last updated at Dec 22,2019

AMMAN — The government this week will launch the fourth and final executive package to strengthen the national economy, which will focus on bettering citizens' living conditions and improving services.

To meet its intended goals, the fourth bundle will include a series of measures and decisions related to the services sector, notably healthcare, education and transportation, which reflect positively on the services provided to citizens, according to an official source.

Improving the services provided by vital sectors is a priority that falls within the government's plans and programmes, the source added.

In October, the government announced its comprehensive programme to boost the economy through four packages.

These include stimulating the economy and investments, management and financial reform, improving citizens’ livelihoods and comprehensively improving services.

The first two packages tackled investments and the economy and addressed managerial sloppiness.

The first package provided incentives in the real-estate sector, focused on boosting exports and production, and introduced measures to improve labour laws and employment opportunities for Jordanians.

The second package lowered taxes on electric cars, removed the vehicle weight tax, reduced and controlled government purchases and resolved bureaucracy issues.

Benefitting some 700,000 Jordanians, the third package focused on increasing the salaries of employees and retirees in both the public sector and the military.