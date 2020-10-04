Gov’t resignation embodies democratic principles — Adaileh

AMMAN — The Cabinet's resignation is a constitutional commitment that embodies the Kingdom's democratic principles, State Minister for Media Affairs in the caretaker government Amjad Adaileh said on Sunday.

Speaking during a joint press briefing at the Prime Ministry, Adaileh pointed out that the caretaker government, as per the Royal mandate, will continue working until a new Cabinet is formed, noting that the government's decisions will be restricted to the necessary issues, conduct routine work, maintaining the work of institutions and offering normal services to the public.

The caretaker government, he said, will take the necessary measures and decisions against the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard citizens' health and safety, as well as to sustain the work of various sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Reviewing the results of inspection and oversight tours made by regulatory agencies over the past three days, Adaileh said that personnel from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, as well as the Ministry of Local Administration, the Greater Amman Municipality, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration conducted a total of 6,330 inspection visits to the facilities, resulting in the issuance of 221 fines against establishments and 328 against citizens for violating preventive measures.

On oversight over government ministries and institutions, Adaileh said that 38 fines were issued against departments and institutions and 116 against employees for violating public safety measures.