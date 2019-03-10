Gov’t requests release of Jordanian journalist detained in Syria

AMMAN — The Jordanian embassy in Damascus has sent an official memorandum to the Syrian foreign ministry regarding the arrest of journalist Ameer Gharaibeh in Syria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Saturday.

Qudah explained that the Foreign Ministry, upon receiving the news of Gharaibeh, instantaneously started to take all measures and procedures followed in such a situation, a ministry statement said.

The spokesperson noted that Jordan’s chargé d’affaires in Syria met with the director of the consular department at the Syrian foreign ministry and officially asked to be informed of Gharaibeh's whereabouts, as well as the circumstances that led to his arrest, according to the statement.

Following the contact with the Syrian side, the ministry contacted Gharaibeh's family and informed them that Ameer was reported to be in a good health and had not been subjected to any ill-treatment, Qudah added.

In parallel with the efforts of the embassy in Damascus, the ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Syrian embassy in Amman and asked him to convey the government's request of the immediate release of Gharaibeh, Qudah added.

He pointed out that the Syrian chargé d’affaires promised to immediately address the Syrian authorities and convey the government’s request. Since then, the ministry has been following up on the case on a daily basis and is constantly contacting Gharaibeh’s family to update them on the case.

In light of press reports regarding Gharaibeh’s arrest that claimed shortcomings from the government in dealing with this issue, particularly from the Foreign Ministry’s side, as well as subsequent reports and posts on social media platforms that, according to the ministry statement, contain “false information”, Qudah reaffirmed that the ministry “does not save an effort to follow up on any case concerning any Jordanian citizen”.

He added that the channels of communication with the Foreign Ministry are always open to all journalists and citizens if they wish to learn about the efforts exerted in this regard, the statement said.