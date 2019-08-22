Gov’t reasserts its commitment to Royal directives on human rights

AMMAN — The government is committed to the Royal directives on enhancing human rights and public freedoms in the Kingdom, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Thursday.

On a visit to the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR), the premier affirmed the government’s keenness to work with the NCHR on setting plans and indicators in addition to amending pertinent legislation to ensure advancement in the field of human rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz highlighted the government’s “utmost support” for the NCHR’s efforts and its commitment to boosting its autonomy and objectivity, so that it may play its role as efficiently as possible.

The premier addressed key files that the Cabinet is keen on following up, pointing to issues of liberties, rights and development, in addition to issues of significance to the centre, which include education, health and employment among others.

“We do not claim to have achieved perfection within the field of human rights, however, there is political determination reflected by Royal directives to keep towards the development of the field,” Razzaz said, adding that the government is committed to implementing the recommendations and notes featured in the NCHR’s annual reports, the premier said.

Razzaz underlined that His Majesty King Abdullah’s Discussion Papers, which address the rights and responsibilities of citizens, represent “a strong nation dedicated to implementing the law justly and without bias as well as a powerful society that is aware of and adheres to its rights and duties”.

The premier congratulated the NCHR’s board of trustees on the Royal Decree that mandated their appointment, expressing pride in the centre’s team, experience and commitment to issues of human rights, Petra reported.

During the meeting, Chairman of the NCHR’s Board of Trustees Rhayel Gharaibeh and NCHR Commissioner General Musa Breizat briefed attendees on the centre’s upcoming plans, programmes and priorities.