Gov’t mulls issuing licences for additional ride-hailing apps — source

AMMAN — The government intends to issue licences for additional ride-hailing apps and cut annual licence fees, an informed source said on Saturday.

The source said that the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) is considering issuing official licences for smart ride-hailing apps under specific conditions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The LTRC is discussing a number of regulatory proposals to encourage investments in the smart technologies, notably the reduction of JD100,000-licensing fees imposed on ride hailing companies, he added.

The source said that the commission is also considering decisions related to yellow taxis, mainly ensuring their services are provided through smart apps at a premium price.

The decisions also include the creation of a special app for yellow cabs, ensuring yellow taxi drivers have fair employment contracts and are covered under the Social Security Corporation

Discussions are also under way to ban unlicensed ride-hailing apps, along with introducing tighter controls to seize and impose fines on all vehicles operating under unlicensed apps, he added.