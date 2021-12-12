Gov’t considering exemptions on housing taxes, fees until mid-2022

Trading volume in the Jordanian real estate market increased by 24 per cent during November 2021, compared with November 2019, according to the Department of Lands and Survey (File photo)

AMMAN — The government is considering exemptions on apartment and land registration fees, property sales tax and inheritance transfer fees until the middle of 2022, an informed source said.

The source noted that the positive results achieved by the housing sector during the past period have pushed the government to facilitate procedures for this sector and to encourage those who seek to own real estate by reducing additional costs, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.

The current government and previous governments relied on this decision for the last 10 years.

According to the decision, to be announced by the end of December, the transfer of inheritance will continue to be exempted from registration fees, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Apartments and residences will be exempted from registration fees and their accessories will be subject to a 50 per cent reduced tax from the legally established percentage, regardless of the seller, the area of the housing unit, or the number of units, said the source.

The source noted that the exemption is limited to Jordanians.

The volume of real estate trading increased during the first 11 months of 2021 by 12 per cent, compared with the same period in 2019, reaching approximately JD4.452 billion.

According to the Department of Lands and Survey’s monthly report, the trading volume in the Jordanian real estate market increased by 24 per cent during November 2021, compared with November 2019, and 14 per cent compared with October 2021, reaching approximately JD495 million.