Gov't concedes to most demands put forth by taxi drivers

AMMAN — Following meetings with sector leaders, the Ministry of Transport conceded to most of the demands put forth by taxi drivers, a stakeholder said on Sunday.

Drivers had nine demands which they presented during their meeting with the Ministry of Transport's Secretary General Anmar Khasawneh, Deputy President of the Taxi Association Ahmad Dweileh said.

The ministry pledged to fulfil eight of the demands and left the ninth for future consideration, Dweileh told The Jordan Times.

The fulfilled demands, which all concerned ride-hailing apps, included limiting the number of drivers using the apps, increasing their prices by 30 per cent and prohibiting discounts, said Dweileh.

The only demand that was not fulfilled, stipulated that app drivers must get a public-vehicle driving licence, said Dweileh.

Dweileh added that the government received the approval of the Opinion and Legislation Bureau and the demands will be published in the official gazette soon.

Fadi, a taxi driver who preferred his last name not to be used, said that the new regulations would help taxis, but they did not address core problems to the sector.

"The government should penalise [taxi] violations to improve the sector and the image of yellow taxis," Fadi said, adding that some of his peers commit violations, such as refusing customers depending on their destination.

Dweileh voiced appreciation for the government’s support and response to the demands.