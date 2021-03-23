Gov’t committed to ‘real partnership’ with private sector — Dudin

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin on Tuesday said the government is committed, under Royal directives, to “a real partnership” with the private sector.

During his meeting with President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti, Dudin noted that the private sector is a key partner of the government and an important contributor to economic development, praising the sector's efforts under the circumstances that the Kingdom is experiencing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that the government is exerting all efforts to alleviate burdens on the economic sectors and citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kabariti noted that “the true partnership” between the two sectors is a “safety valve” for the national economy to overcome the difficulties.