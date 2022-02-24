Gov’t closely monitoring safety of Jordanians in Ukraine

AMMAN — Government entities in Jordan are closely monitoring the safety of Jordanians in Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion.

In a statement, the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) said that all Jordanians residing in Ukraine, who wish to return to the Kingdom, are exempted from all COVID-related travel regulations.

“Out of concern for the safety of Jordanian citizens based in Ukraine, and with a view to provide them with all the necessary travel facilities, all Jordanians residing in Ukraine who wish to return to Jordan have been exempted from all COVID-19 travel restrictions,” the statement said.

Jordanian passengers who come from Ukraine are exempted from providing a PCR test conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled flight, submitting their information on the Visit Jordan platform to issue a QR code, and are exempted from conducting a PCR test upon arrival to Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates established a crisis cell at the ministry’s headquarters to follow up with Jordanians in Ukraine.

A statement published on the Foreign Ministry website said that amid rising tension and uncertainty in Ukraine, the ministry has renewed its call on Jordanians residing in Ukraine to consider departing immediately.

“Preparations are underway for convening an expanded and inclusive meeting with all relevant authorities and entities, in order to assess and respond to developments, maintain contact with Jordanians who are currently in Ukraine, and follow up on their situation, implement crisis management plan, and extend all forms of support,” the statement said.

Through its diplomatic channels, the ministry is also in contact with a number of countries neighbouring Ukraine to evacuate Jordanian citizens via land, if necessary, the statement added.

In case of emergency, the ministry urged Jordanians in Ukraine to contact the Jordanian embassy’s number in Ankara at 00905384419586 or the Cultural Office in Kyiv at 00380939361181, or by calling the operations centre at the ministry’s headquarters at 00962795497777.