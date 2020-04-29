Gov’t announces loan eligibility criteria for educational institutions

Conditions and requirements for private educational institutions to benefit from financial facilitations provided by the Central Bank of Jordan have been approved, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Wednesday (File photo)

AMMAN — Conditions and requirements for private educational institutions to benefit from financial facilitations provided by the Central Bank of Jordan have been approved, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Wednesday.

To benefit from financing programmes, the institutions must be licensed under the Ministry of Education and registered with the Social Security Corporation (SSC) with its employees, for whom payments should be made online, the minister said during a press briefing at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management.

The institutions must also relieve students of all costs related to transport and activitiesduring the school suspension period, in addition to providing a discount equalling one month’s tuition fees for the current academic year, according to Adaileh.

Furthermore, the students must not have benefitted from any additional discounts not mentioned in the tuition fee lists prior, Adaileh said.

The minister said that remote learning will likelycontinue until the end of the second semester according to the currently adopted calendar, and no contracts should be ended before their expiration.

The institution must also fully pay employees’ salaries, which can be disbursed through bank transfers, for the period prior to March 30.

Loans must be used only to cover the salaries of employees for April, May and June of this year, Adaileh said, adding that the loan amount should not exceed the amount of employees’ salaries in the institution as shown in the SSC’s records.

The Ministry of Education will start receiving the loan applications from private institutions as of Sunday, May 3.