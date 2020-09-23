Gov't affirms company EU sanctioned for breaking Libya arms embargo not existent in Jordan

AMMAN — The company which the EU has sanctioned for breaching the UN arms embargo on Libya is not Jordanian and has no official registration in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on three companies, one Turkish, one Kazakh and one Jordanian — for breaching the UN arms embargo on Libya.

At a regular meeting in Brussels, EU foreign ministers signed off on the measures, which freeze any EU assets held by the companies, cut them off from EU finance markets and bar them from doing business with anyone in the bloc, according to AFP.

The EU said that a Jordanian company called Med Wave Shipping was among the companies the sanctions targeted.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said that Med Wave is "not a Jordanian company, not registered in the country and has no existence whatsoever in the Kingdom".

Fayez added that the headquarters of the company, as identified in the international documents, has been checked by the concerned agencies which found that Med Wave does not exist.

He added that the headquarters is being used by another company which is registered in the country yet its assets are frozen under a court order.

Fayez said that all information refuting the company's [Med Wave's] claim to having offices in Amman will be sent to the concerned international parties, voicing Jordan's full commitment to the UN arms embargo on Libya and to all efforts seeking a political solution to ongoing conflict there.