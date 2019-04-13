You are here

Home » Local » Government condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Government condemns terror attack in Pakistan

By JT - Apr 13,2019 - Last updated at Apr 14,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta. The attack on a market in the city resulted in 16 deaths and the 30 injuries.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Qudah, on behalf of the Jordanian government and its people, expressed his condolences to the Pakistani people and the families of those affected by attack.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and affirmed that Jordan would remain at the forefront of international counterterrorism efforts.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
13 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.