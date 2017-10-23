Gov’t completes preliminary design for new Amman city

AMMAN — The government has completed a preliminary comprehensive design for the establishment of a new Amman city, which is set to be the country's new capital, Prime Minister Hani Mulki said on Sunday.

"We found the solution to address several pressing issues in Amman; we will create a new Amman city. This project will be offered for implementation on the basis of Build, Operate and Transfer next year," Mulki said at a meeting with media representatives.

The new city will not be attached to Amman, he added.

The project will be constructed over five phases, the Premier added.

New government buildings will also be available in the city, according to Mulki, who did not disclose its location.

During the meeting, the premier added that tenders will be also offered to construct several toll roads between the years 2018-2021.

These include Amman Ring Road, Irbid-Amman, Ajloun-Salt and Dead Sea and Aqaba roads.

These roads will be constructed on Build, Operate and Transfer basis, he said, adding that these will be alternative roads.

“For, when the Dead Sea-Aqaba road is a toll road, we are working on maintenance of the Desert Highway that leads to Aqaba, which will still be for free. So we will make sure there are alternatives,” said the premier.